Eskom gives load-shedding update for the Easter weekend — here is the timetable

Eskom plans to reduce load-shedding over the Easter weekend, with stage 4 load-shedding scheduled to take effect from 16:00 on Wednesday, 5 April 2023.

Stage 4 load-shedding will persist until 05:00 on Friday, 7 April, after which it will drop to stage 1. It will then increase to stage 3 at 16:00.

Eskom said it would implement various stages of load-shedding up to stage 3 over the long weekend.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Friday,” it said.

“Thereafter, varying stages of load-shedding up to stage 3 will be implemented daily until 05:00 on Tuesday next week.”

The power utility currently has 6,400MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 16,644MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit was returned to service at Arnot Power Station,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

It added that delays in returning units to service at the Kusile, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations had exacerbated capacity constraints.

The load-shedding schedule from Wednesday, 5 April, until Monday, 10 April, is summarised in the table below.