Eskom tests paying residential estates and small business to switch off their power

Eskom has started piloting a national demand response programme in the small commercial and residential sectors.

“This programme is an expansion of the successful industrial Demand Response Programme, which has been operational for over ten years,” the state-owned power utility said.

Eskom said the pilot’s objective is to test the appropriateness of technologies, test market uptake, discover glitches, and find implementation or participation challenges.

Under its existing programme, load providers receive a financial incentive based on performance. They could also be excluded from stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding and load curtailment.

Eskom explained that the Demand Response Programme provides the System Operator with flexibility and reliability to maintain adequate daily operating reserve margins.

This helps cater for unforeseen circumstances that could affect the stability of the supply, including system constraints caused by severe weather and power line issues, and generator malfunctions.

The Eskom System Operator monitors and ensures the stability of South Africa’s national electricity grid. It must continuously balance how much electricity is generated to match the amount consumed.

“Demand response is catered for in the daily operating reserves of the System Operator — even during times of surplus capacity — as part of normal system operations,” Eskom stated.

“[It] is dispatched only when needed, similar to other modern utilities around the world.”

Eskom warned that load providers are given relatively short notification times to cut power when required, and the load reduction can be sustained for several hours per event.

It said aggregated load providers (ALPs) could play a fundamental role in tapping into the end consumer market via the pilot.

“[They could create] customised, automated controls for consumer loads and appliances that enable remote access, while taking preferences and behavioural patterns into consideration,” said Eskom.

An ALP is any entity that can aggregate, control, and measure electrical load from multiple sources and provide this bulk load to the System Operator to be dispatched.

They don’t have to be a direct Eskom customer.

For the pilot, the ALP must be registered as an Eskom vendor to participate in the Demand Response Programme.

They must be the facilitator of the load to be controlled, measured, and dispatched, with a minimum of 1 MW at their disposal, up to 5 MW per submission.

Eskom said a performance contract would be put in place with the ALP for up to three years.

“The ALP is scheduled on a day-ahead basis and dispatched on the day, with a 30-minute notification period,” it warned.

“The ALP must reduce load on instruction for a minimum of one hour with a maximum of two events per day (maximum 500 hours per annum).”

Eskom said the pilot would enable it to evaluate projects continuously until a threshold of 50 MW has been reached.