Eskom announces extra load-shedding break — here is the new schedule

Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday, 8 April 2023, due to lower demand than anticipated.
The utility said that the rotational power cuts were stopped at 11:00 and would continue to be suspended until 17:00.
Thereafter, the previously-announced schedule will resume, which means stage 3 will be in effect until 05:00 on Sunday morning.
Load-shedding will then be suspended until 16:00 on Sunday, before stage 3 kicks in again until Monday morning at 05:00.
The same schedule will apply over the following 24 hours, with load-shedding suspended for most of the day on Monday, and stage 3 being implemented over the evening.
The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the rest of the Easter Weekend.
|Load-shedding schedule for 8–10 April 2023
|Date
|Day
|Day-time (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|8 April 2023
|Saturday
|Stage 1 (suspended from 11:00)
|Stage 3 (starting at 17:00)
|9 April 2023
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Stage 3
|10 April 2023
|Monday
|Suspended
|Stage 3
Eskom data showed it had 24,205 MW of generating capacity available, with 25,112MW of demand at the peak demand period on Friday, 7 April 2023.
To keep the grid stable, Eskom shed 1,525 MW of demand, which was stage 2 load-shedding.
It did not have to run any open-cycle gas turbines, and had 1,014 MW of dispatchable private power at its disposal at peak demand.
Renewable generation also contributed 1,655 MW to the grid during peak demand.
