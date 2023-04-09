Eskom gives weekend load-shedding update — here is the new timetable

Eskom has provided its latest load-shedding schedule for the rest of the Easter Weekend.

The utility said it would continue to suspend its rotational power cuts until 17:00 on Sunday, 9 April 2023, an hour longer than previously communicated.

Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday, 10 April 2023.

Load-shedding will then be suspended again from 05:00 until 16:00.

Eskom said it would provide an update on Monday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule planned for the rest of Sunday and the daytime hours on Monday.

Load-shedding schedule for 9-10 April 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 9 April 2023 Sunday Suspended (until 17:00) Stage 2 (starting at 17:00) 10 April 2023 Monday Suspended TBA

Eskom’s latest data showed it had 24,770MW of generating capacity available during the moment of peak evening demand on Saturday, 8 April 2023.

At that same point in time, demand stood at 25,136 MW, and Eskom was load-shedding 1,624MW of capacity, correlating with the implementation of stage 2.

The utility also had to use four open-cycle gas turbines to ensure a safe buffer between operating capacity and demand.

Had it stuck to its original plan to implement stage 3 load-shedding, it’s likely that using this capacity would not have been necessary.

Renewable generation contributed 1,894MW of capacity during peak demand, while Eskom also had 1,014MW of dispatchable power at its disposal.

Now read: Eskom could be forced to write off R70 billion that municipalities owe