Eskom increases load-shedding — here is the new timetable

Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding from 17:00 on Monday, 10 April, until 16:00 on Tuesday.

Thereafter rotational power cuts will increase to stage 5, persisting until 05:00 on Wednesday.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 this afternoon until 16:00 on Tuesday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday followed by Stage 3 load-shedding until 16:00.”

The power utility currently has 7,215MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance and a further 14,930 unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit was returned to service at Lethabo and Matimba power stations,” it said.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station and a generating unit at Kendal Power Station were taken offline for repairs.”

Eskom said it faces delays in returning units at the Camden, Lethabo, Kriel, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations to service.

It added that the expected increase in demand following the Easter weekend would put further strain on the power grid, which could mean a load-shedding increase at short notice.

The power utility said it would publish an update as soon as significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule from Monday, 10 April to Wednesday, 12 April 2023, is summarised in the table below.