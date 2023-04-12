Bad news for stage 5 load-shedding

Eskm has continued implementing stage 5 load-shedding from 05:00 on Wednesday, 12 April 2023.

The utility had initially planned to reduce the rotational power cuts to stage 3 until 16:00 on Wednesday.

It blamed the more severe load-shedding on electricity demand being higher than anticipated.

Eskom said stage 5 would last until further notice and that it would provide an update on the load-shedding schedule later on Wednesday afternoon.

For residents in the City of Cape Town, load-shedding will only be implemented at stage 4.

The metropolitan municipality can shield its residents from higher levels of load-shedding thanks to the 180MW Steenbras pumped-storage dam.

Minimum of stage 2 or stage 3 expected for most of 2023

Eskom’s latest system status report shows that South Africans should expect at least stage 3 load-shedding for the rest of April and all of May.

Under the utility’s “planned” and “likely” risk scenarios, which assume respective shortfalls of 17,200MW or 18,700MW, it expects to be 2,001MW short on capacity to meet demand until the end of next month.

During June 2023, the minimum level of load-shedding under the planned scenario is stage 2, while the likely risk scenario again forecasts a minimum of stage 3 load-shedding will be required.

From July until the end of October 2023, the outlook looks much the same, with either stage 2 or stage 3 on the cards due to shortfalls exceeding 1,001MW or 2,001MW.

The first week in which Eskom expects adequate generation to meet demand is at the start of December 2023.

The table below summarises Eskom’s most recent 52-week system adequacy outlook as of Week 13 of 2023.