South Africa is going to stage 6 load-shedding

The City of Cape Town has announced that Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 6 from 16:00 on Wednesday.

This comes after it maintained stage 5 load-shedding this morning instead of reducing rotational power cuts to stage 3 as initially planned.

Stage 6 is scheduled to continue until 05:00 tomorrow morning, dropping to stage 5 again until 16:00. This pattern is set to repeat until Friday.

Load-shedding notification app EskomSePush has already sent an alert to users about the schedule change.

It warns the schedule is “subject to rapid change.”

However, Eskom has yet to confirm the escalation in power cuts.

MyBroadband has contacted the utility for comment and will update this article if we receive feedback.

Update: Eskom has issued a statement to media and on its own Twitter account confirming Cape Town’s announcement.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,772MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5,807MW,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Kriel power station.”

Eskom said it also took a generating unit at Duvha power station offline for repairs in the past 24 hours.

“Delays in returning a unit each to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints,” it said.

“Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system.”

Cape Town says it will protect its residents as far as possible with one or two stages of load-shedding.

The metropolitan municipality can shield its residents from higher levels of load-shedding thanks to the 180MW Steenbras pumped-storage dam.

Residents of the Mother City will experience stage 4 load-shedding between 05:00 and 22:00, escalating to stage 6 between 22:00 and 05:00.

Load-shedding schedule for 12–14 April 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 12 April 2023 Wednesday Stage 5 Stage 6 13 April 2023 Thursday Stage 5 Stage 6 14 April 2023 Friday Stage 5 Stage 6

Eskom’s latest weekly system status report shows it expects a minimum of stage 3 load-shedding for the rest of April and all of May.

This is under the utility’s “planned” and “likely” risk scenarios, which assume shortfalls of 17,200 MW or 18,700 MW, respectively.

During June 2023, the minimum level of load-shedding forecast is stage 2, although the “likely” scenario still predicts at least stage 3.

From July until the end of October 2023, the outlook looks much the same, with either stage 2 or stage 3 on the cards due to shortfalls exceeding 1,001 MW or 2,001 MW.

Each stage of load-shedding represents up to 1,000 MW of demand removed from the grid.

Up to 1,000 MW is stage 1, between 1,001 MW and 2,000 MW is stage 2, and between 2,001 MW and 3,000 MW is stage 3.

According to its latest forecast, Eskom only expects to have adequate generation to meet demand again at the start of December 2023.

