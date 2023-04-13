Eskom warns stage 6 load-shedding might not be enough — with over 24,400MW down

Due to severe generating capacity shortages, Eskom says it will continue implementing stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

In a statement on the afternoon of Thursday, 13 April 2023, the utility revealed that its total unavailable capacity stood at an astronomical 24,424MW.

“Breakdowns have increased to 18,617MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,807MW,” Eskom said.

At those levels, Eskom’s total outages are about equal to its current generating capacity.

The 24,424MW is about 300MW short of the total capacity it had available during yesterday’s evening peak.

It is also just shy of the 24,566MW that was unavailable at one point in February 2023, when Eskom had avoided going beyond stage 6 load-shedding through a combination of load reduction and load curtailment.

The state-owned power utility has warned that its system is constrained and that changes to load-shedding stages might be required at short notice.

Consequently, it appealed to the public to reduce electricity usage by switching off heating and charging appliances between 17:00 and 21:00.

“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load-shedding depending on the level of breakdowns.”

In the latest changes in generating capacity, two units at the Camden Power Station were returned to service in the past 24 hours.

Each of the power station’s units contributes roughly 200MW of capacity at full load.

During the same period, generating units at Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka Power Stations were taken offline for repairs.

In addition, delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints.