Eskom appoints head of generation, effective immediately

Eskom has appointed Bheki Nxumalo as Group Executive Generation, effective immediately.

His career in the energy sector spans over 20 years, from junior to senior management and executive levels.

He will report directly to the Acting Group Chief Executive, Mr Calib Cassim.

“We have been searching for the Group Executive Generation for a while now. It has been very difficult to find a suitable candidate that would hit the ground running,” said Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim.

“The Generation recovery plan is in full swing. We needed someone that would passionately drive the execution of recovery plan while inspiring staff to reach beyond their reach. Recently, it occurred to us that our candidate was hidden in plain sight. That leader is Bheki Nxumalo.”

Before this appointment, Nxumalo was the CEO of Eskom Enterprises and Eskom Rotek Industries.

The state-owned power utility said he has extensive operating, power station management, and production experience.

He was the power station manager at two of Eskom’s power stations and the general manager at Kusile Power Station.

He also had a brief stint as Group Executive for Generation and Group Capital.

“We approached Bheki to consider the role. Naturally, he took his time to reflect on our request and discuss it with his family and advisors,” said Cassim.

“We were excited to hear that he decided to take the challenge. He is clearly the best person for the job. Our priority is to give him all the support he needs to do what he loves.”

Nxumalo said he is honoured to be asked to lead Eskom Generation at this critical time.

“I literally grew up in Eskom. I strongly believe that Eskom has the technical and managerial capability to turn things around,” said Nxumalo.

“The majority of Eskom employees are passionate about their work and company. I know that I can count on the support of my colleagues in Exco and the new Eskom board to make this a reality.”

Cassim thanked Thomas Conradie for his selfless leadership and dedication while he acted in the role for the past few months.

“I am cognisant of the sacrifices one has to make both personally and with family to lead a division like Generation,” said Cassim.

“We are grateful that he accepted the responsibility to lead Generation while we were looking for a permanent placement.”