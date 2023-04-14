Eskom releases weekend load-shedding timetable

Eskom will only slightly reduce load-shedding in the coming weekend, with stage 6 remaining in effect for most of the time.

Two 11-hour periods of stage 4 and stage 5 load-shedding are planned due to lower demand.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the utility said its power station breakdowns amounted to 17,093MW of generating capacity losses, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 6,392MW.

That compares with the 18,617MW of breakdowns and 5,807MW in offline capacity due to maintenance that it reported on Thursday afternoon.

Eskom said it had returned one generating unit each at the Kendal and Lethabo power stations to service over the past 24 hours.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden Power Station were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom stated.

In addition, the capacity constraints were exacerbated by delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations.

As a result of the state of Eskom’s generating capacity, stage 6 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday morning.

Eskom then plans to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 until 16:00 on Saturday.

After that, stage 6 will again be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Sunday morning.

The lowest level of load-shedding for the weekend — stage 4 — will be implemented until 16:00, before Eskom ramps back up to stage 6 until 05:00 on Monday morning.

Eskom said it would publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the weekend