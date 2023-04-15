Load-shedding increased after 920MW Koeberg unit trips

Eskom will continue implementing stage 6 load-shedding until further notice after the only current operational unit at the Koeberg Power Station tripped.

The confirmation that Koeberg Unit 2 tripped on Saturday came about four hours after energy expert Chris Yelland tweeted about the incident.

“Upon my request, Eskom has confirmed to me that Koeberg Unit 2 tripped in the early hours of this morning,” Yelland said.

With Koeberg Unit 1 also down for the replacement of its steam generators and refuelling, the nuclear power station was providing no power to South Africa’s grid.

In fact, Yelland pointed out that Koeberg was actually putting demand on the grid, as it required electricity to avoid a meltdown.

The utility said that the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding scheduled to start at 16:00 on Saturday will now continue until it announces otherwise.

Eskom was initially supposed to lower load-shedding to stage 4 between 05:00 and 16:00 on Sunday.

Eskom said it could not comment on the cause of the Koeberg trip as its teams were still diagnosing the issue.

Koeberg Unit 2 has a maximum generating capacity of 920MW, almost the equivalent of the amount of power shed from the grid at stage 1.

Had its trip occurred during the past week when demand was higher than over the weekend, Eskom would likely have needed to announce stage 7 load-shedding.