Bad news for stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom will continue to implement stage 6 load-shedding until further notice, the utility said in an update on Sunday afternoon.

At the time of its statement, Eskom said its unplanned breakdowns stood at 17,481MW of generating capacity, while a further 5,657MW was offline due to planned maintenance.

That comes to a total of 23,138MW of unavailable capacity, within range of the total capacity Eskom has had available during peak evening demand periods over the past few days.

While a unit each was returned at the Duvha and Medupi power stations, two generating units at Kriel power station and one at Koeberg power station were taken offline for repairs.

Eskom previously said it expected to return the Koeberg unit to operation before the morning peak demand period on Monday.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints,” Eskom added.