Eskom gives stage 6 load-shedding update — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement a rotating schedule of stage 5 and stage 6 load-shedding from Tuesday morning.

Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until 05:00 tomorrow. After that, the state-owned power utility will reduce power cuts to stage 5 during the day until 16:00.

It will resume stage 6 load-shedding for the evening peak, running from 16:00 in the afternoon until 05:00 the following morning.

“This pattern will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom stated.

“Breakdowns are currently at 17,325MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,457MW.”

It said that over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Koeberg and Medupi power stations was returned to service.

In the same period, two generating units at Kriel power station were taken offline for repairs.

“Delays in returning a unit [each] to service at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka have contributed to the capacity constraints,” said Eskom.

“However, the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”