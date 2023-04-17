Cape Town getting R1.2-billion solar farm that can shave one stage of load-shedding

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) will build a R1.2-billion solar power plant with sufficient battery capacity to shave one load-shedding stage off residents’ schedules.

The Paardevlei ground-mounted solar PV and battery storage project will be constructed outside Somerset West and provide 60MW of renewable energy to Cape Town.

City mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the project was another critical step in the metro’s journey away from Eskom reliance and towards becoming load-shedding free.

“We are confident that Cape Town will be the first metro to free our economy from power disruptions, and ensure a green and just energy transition,” said Hill-Lewis.

The initiative forms part of a broader plan to end load-shedding as set out in the CoCT’s 2023/2024 budget.

It includes spending R2.3 billion to gradually scale up the metro’s Eskom-less power supply over three years to eventually spare residents from the first four stages of load-shedding.

As part of this, CoCT also recently issued a large power tender seeking 500MW of dispatchable energy from private providers.

In addition, it aims to award contracts for 200MW of renewable energy from private power producers within the year.

The Paardevlei power plant is being constructed with the technical and financial support of the C40 Cities Finance Facility (C40 CFF).

The CFF is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the government of the United Kingdom, and the French development agency (AFD).

It will be implemented by the German development agency GIZ and the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.

The C40 CFF will assist the project team in conducting a technical feasibility study, which will be completed by the end of 2023.

The estimated date for the full commissioning of the plant is August 2026.

The city said it would be built in a portion of Paardevlei that is not developable for human settlements.

Cutting load-shedding stages further

Residents of Cape Town generally endure load-shedding at one or two lower stages than the rest of the country, at least for some parts of the day.

For example, while Eskom was implementing stage 6 load-shedding nationally for all of Monday, 17 April 2023, CoCT reduced this to stage 5 between 06:00 and 16:00, and stage 4 from 16:00 until 20:00.

The city can do this thanks to the 180MW Steenbras hydro pumped-storage power station in the Hottentots Holland mountains.

The power station is operated directly by CoCT’s electricity department and consists of four 45MW turbines.

During peak periods, water from the upper dam flows down to turn the turbines and generate energy.

Over the period of lowest demand — typically between 23:00 and 07:00 the next day — power from the national grid is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir.

With this approach, CoCT implements lower levels of load-shedding during the day and for a portion of the evening peak period.

According to its latest load-shedding schedules, the regular level of load-shedding applying to the rest of South Africa is implemented during the off-peak night-time hours.