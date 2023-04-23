Eskom’s 3% conviction rate for corrupt staff

Eskom’s efforts to fight corruption and sabotage at its power stations have resulted in five complete convictions out of 144 cases — which equates to a 3% conviction rate — with two individuals serving jail time.

The power utility told MyBroadband that three of its employees charged with corruption are awaiting sentencing, with others having received suspended sentences.

MyBroadband asked Eskom how many of its 41 cases that progressed to criminal proceedings have resulted in official charges and jail time.

“Of the 41 cases dispensed with, 5 cases are complete with convictions, and with respect to the 36 cases, charges were withdrawn as evidence is undetected or the NPA declined to prosecute,” Eskom said.

“The court proceedings are ongoing in respect of 10 cases of the remaining 103. The rest of the cases are still under investigation.”

Regarding sentencing, the power utility said two individuals are serving jail time, and charges were dropped in 39 cases.

“Two individuals are incarcerated, two awaiting sentencing following the conviction, one pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, others received suspended sentences,” it said.

“Charges were dropped in respect of 39 cases.”

Eskom also gave an update on its security measures, which comprise in-house and contracted security services.

“Contracted security services are sourced through Procurement processes. The outsourced services are utilised to supplement security capacity and capabilities and to respond to the evolving risks and threats facing Eskom,” it said.

“Various types of capabilities (human and technological) are sourced from the market commensurate to the risk and response strategy.”

In March 2023, Eskom Board chairperson Mpho Makwana revealed that the power utility had opened 144 cases with the South African Police Service (SAPS), of which only 41 progressed to criminal proceedings under the Criminal Procedure Act.

“Eskom is rooting out fraud and corruption within its ranks and supply chain through proactively implementing recommendations made by the Zondo Commission and beyond,” Makwana said.

Citing audit figures from the end of the third quarter of 2022, Makwana revealed that only 41 of 144 cases — 28% — had resulted in criminal charges.

The chairperson noted that clean-up efforts had resulted in the termination of 183 employees, 42 of which were dismissed due to fraud and corruption.

The power utility is also hunting former Eskom executives over fraudulent and corrupt activities highlighted in the Zondo Commission’s State Capture Report.

“Our close collaboration with the law enforcement agencies is instrumental in addressing the Zondo Commission’s recommendations,” Makwana stated.

“Key among the recommendations is that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) undertake the criminal prosecution of former Eskom board members and executives involved in decision-making that resulted in inter alia the breach of the Public Finance Management Act.”

The Zondo report singled out several former Eskom executives for underhand dealings at the power utility, including the irregular coal supply to Eskom from Tegeta’s Brakfontein Colliery.

Makwana highlighted some of Eskom’s triumphs through its pursuit of these former executives.

“One of the success stories to date includes the matter relating to the unlawful payment of R1.6 billion to McKinsey, Trillian and Regiments. Eskom has since recovered R1.1 billion from McKinsey and has a judgement against Trillian,” he said.

“Trillian has been placed in liquidation after the firm failed to abide by the court judgement, and this has resulted in the sequestration of Trillian’s key shareholder and director.”

So far, Eskom has recouped more than R2 billion in funds unlawfully paid to service providers and is recovering approximately R1 billion from SAP.

It is also pursuing the recovery of R3.8 billion through civil action against 12 defendants who played a central role in State Capture.

“Seven of the 12 defendants are former Eskom executives and directors,” Makwana added.

Now read: How to spot a solar scam