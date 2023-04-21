Eskom has implemented stage 6 load-shedding until further notice, the utility announced in a statement in the early morning hours of Friday, 21 April 2023.

Eskom initially planned to implement stage 5 during the daytime hours between 05:00 and 16:00, while stage 6 would be in effect for the remaining time period over the evenings and early mornings.

The utility said the increase from stage 5 for day-time load-shedding was necessary after multiple power station units went offline.

“This is due to failures of generating units at Tutuka, Kriel, Duvha and Kendal power stations since yesterday [Thursday, 20 April 2023],” Eskom said.

The utility said it would publish an update to the load-shedding schedule if there were any significant changes.

Eskom’s peak evening demand statistics for Thursday, 20 April 2023, showed the utility had shed 6,066MW of generating capacity from the grid at the time of highest demand for the day.

Stage 6 load-shedding only allows for shedding up to 6,000MW.

However, as it has done in the past, Eskom said that the overshoot was due to stage 1 and stage 2 load curtailment, which allows for a reduction in consumption of heavy-demand users like smelters.

The utility also had to run 10 open-cycle gas turbines to avoid implementing higher stages of load-shedding.