Eskom reveals weekend load-shedding timetable

Eskom has revealed its load-shedding schedule for the weekend, with the lowest stage planned to be stage 3.

The utility said that it would continue to implement stage 6 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 22 April 2023.

Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.

The utility will then increase load-shedding to stage 4 until 05:00 on Sunday, 23 April 2023.

The cycle of stage 3 and stage 4 will be repeated on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday morning.

However, Eskom warned that these load-shedding stages might change at short notice.

At the time of its statement, the utility’s power station breakdowns stood at 15,930MW of generating capacity, while a further 6,505MW was offline due to planned maintenance.

“Over the past 24 hours, two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi Power Stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka Power Stations were taken offline for repairs.”

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kriel and two units at Tutuka Power Stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.”

The table below shows the load-shedding stages planned from Friday, 21 April 2023, until early in the morning on Monday, 24 April 2023.