Eskom reveals weekend load-shedding timetable

Eskom has revealed its load-shedding schedule for the weekend, with the lowest stage planned to be stage 3.
The utility said that it would continue to implement stage 6 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 22 April 2023.
Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.
The utility will then increase load-shedding to stage 4 until 05:00 on Sunday, 23 April 2023.
The cycle of stage 3 and stage 4 will be repeated on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday morning.
However, Eskom warned that these load-shedding stages might change at short notice.
At the time of its statement, the utility’s power station breakdowns stood at 15,930MW of generating capacity, while a further 6,505MW was offline due to planned maintenance.
“Over the past 24 hours, two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi Power Stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.
“In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka Power Stations were taken offline for repairs.”
“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kriel and two units at Tutuka Power Stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.”
The table below shows the load-shedding stages planned from Friday, 21 April 2023, until early in the morning on Monday, 24 April 2023.
|Load-shedding schedule for 21–23 April 2023
|Date
|Day
|Day-time (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|21 April 2023
|Friday
|Stage 6
|Stage 6
|22 April 2023
|Saturday
|Stage 3
|Stage 4
|23 April 2023
|Sunday
|Stage 3
|Stage 4
