Eskom nails two employees and a truck driver for fuel theft

Two Eskom employees and a fuel truck driver have been arrested for fraud and theft at the Kendal Power Station.

While the truck driver has been released on bail, the two Eskom employees have yet to apply for bail.

“During questioning, the driver presented a weighbridge slip confirming delivery of the fuel,” the power utility said in a statement.

After arrangements were made to have the truck re-weighed, it was established that only 1,680kg of fuel was offloaded instead of the whole consignment.

“Eskom suffered a loss of approximately R300 000.00,” Eskom added.

The power utility opened a case against the truck driver on 15 April 2023. He was released on R2,000 bail on 18 April.

On the day of his release, the SAPS arrested two Eskom plant operators linked to the matter.

“On 18 April 2023, two Eskom plant operators from Kendal Power Station linked to the matter were also arrested and are expected to apply for bail on 24 April 2023,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it is losing billions of rands to theft at its power stations.

“The theft of HFO is a highly organised criminal activity and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products,” it said.

“Eskom continues to lose billions of rands due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities, which directly affects production.”

General manager for security at Eskom, Karen Pillay, said the power utility would continue to pursue those involved in criminal activity at its power stations.

“The arrest of these unscrupulous individuals is a significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom and the country, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” she said.

Eskom commended the efforts of its Security Team, the Bidvest Protea Coin Task Team, and the SAPS.

“Eskom will provide the required support to the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction

is meted out as a favourable outcome will serve to deter other would-be offenders,” it added.

“Eskom urges the public to report information regarding theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22.”