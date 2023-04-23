Eskom announces continuous Stage 3 and Stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that the current rotation of Stage 3 and Stage 4 load-shedding will remain in effect until further notice.

A slight improvement in available generation capacity has allowed the power utility to avoid higher stages during the start of the week.

“Due to a slight improvement in the available generation capacity, Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday followed by Stage 3 load-shedding from 05:00 to 16:00,” Eskom said.

“This pattern of Stage 3 and Stage 4 load-shedding will be repeated daily until further notice.”

Until 05:00 on Saturday, 22 April 2023, the power utility’s load-shedding schedule showed continuous Stage 6. The country had previously been subjected to Stage 5 during the day and Stage 5 from 16:00 to 05:00.

Eskom said the increase from stage 5 for day-time load-shedding was necessary after multiple power station units went offline.

However, the utility reduced rotational power cuts over the weekend of 22 and 23 April.

On Friday, 21 April, it announced that it would reduce the load-shedding pattern to Stage 3 during the day and Stage 4 between the hours of 16:00 and 05:00.

“Over the past 24 hours, two generation units at Kendal and Kriel, and a unit each at Matimba and Medupi Power Stations were returned to service,” the power utility said.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka Power Stations were taken offline for repairs.”

However, Eskom warned that these load-shedding stages might change at short notice.