Impossible to stop load-shedding by end of 2023, admits Ramokgopa

South African electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says it is impossible to stop load-shedding by the end of 2023.

The admission came at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Saturday, 702 reports.

“The long and short of it is that load-shedding will still be with us even by the end of this calendar year,” Ramokgopa said.

“But we will do everything possible to ensure that its intensity is not as severe, so that we get the South African economy going.”

Ramokgopa’s comments contradict feedback he reportedly gave to a special cabinet meeting convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa just days before.

On that occasion, Ramokgopa said he thinks that load-shedding could be reduced to stage 3 by September 2023 and eliminated by the end of the year.

However, that timeline would only be possible if the utility could extend the lifespans of several coal-fired power stations slated for future decommissioning.

This is not the first time Ramokgopa has flip-flopped on issues surrounding Eskom and electricity provision in South Africa.

After a visit to Kusile in March 2023, the minister said that problems at the coal-fired power station had nothing to do with corruption and were purely technical.

That stood in stark contrast to feedback from former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and well-documented evidence — including some provided at the State Capture Commission — that alleged Kusile’s problems were strongly linked to corrupt contracts.

In particular, the collapse of a flue-gas duct that took over 2,000MW of generating capacity offline last year was linked to design faults and senior managers at Eskom overruling power station engineers.

However, shortly after playing down the impact of corruption on Kusile, Ramokgopa acknowledged that money was looted in the building of Kusile and Medupi power stations during their construction.

Contradicting government policy and plans

Ramokgopa has also made statements that go against official government policy on energy.

In outlining his plan to reduce load-shedding during a media briefing on 6 April 2023, Ramakgopa strongly supported investing in coal mines and old coal power stations to retain and increase the fossil fuel’s contribution to the energy mix.

Ramokgopa has also repeatedly questioned the viability of using renewables like solar as base load.

“Show me a country in the world with a solar base load. It doesn’t exist,” he said. “It’s not a binary question. It’s not fossil fuels or renewables – it’s both.”

His stance on expanding coal-generated power goes against South Africa’s various commitments to reduce its coal reliance and switch to more renewables in the coming years.

Several official policy documents and plans explain how South Africa will decommission several coal power plants in the coming years and increasingly rely on solar and wind power.

These include the Integrated Resource Plan 2019, National Infrastructure Plan 2050, Energy Action Plan, and the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.

Ramakgopa’s proposals on retaining coal power have been criticised by the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University professor Mark Swilling.

Swilling warned that Ramokgopa was creating uncertainty for investors that wanted to pour money into South Africa’s energy expansion.

He was also concerned that maintaining old coal power plants would cost the country more than building out renewable generation with the same capacity.