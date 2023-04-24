Back to stage 6 — Eskom updates load-shedding timetable

Eskom will increase night-time load-shedding to stage 6 instead of stage 4 due to generating capacity constraints.

The utility said unavailable generating capacity from power station breakdowns stood at 17,955MW, while a further 5,042MW was offline for planned maintenance.

That put the total amount of unavailable capacity at nearly 23,000MW.

While Eskom returned generating units to service at the Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours, units at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba, Medupi and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.

Following the current implementation of stage 3, stage 6 will begin at 16:00 and last until 05:00 on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

Instead of day-time stage 3 load-shedding as communicated earlier, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday.

Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will again be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

Between 05:00 and 16:00 on Wednesday, Eskom is planning to drop load-shedding down to stage 3, followed by stage 4 during the evening.

“Eskom cautioned that these load-shedding stages might change at short notice.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” the utility said.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule until Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

Load-shedding schedule for 24–26 April 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 24 April 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 6 25 April 2023 Tuesday Stage 4 Stage 6 26 April 2023 Wednesday Stage 3 Stage 4

