Mantashe doubles down — says load-shedding could end this year

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he believes it is still possible to bring an end to load-shedding by the end of the year.

This is despite electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokhopa stating that it is impossible to stop Eskom’s rotational power cuts by the end of 2023.

During an interview with 702, Mantashe said the energy crisis requires focused intervention for his claim to be true.

“I’m still convinced that it can be,” Mantashe responded to a question on whether he stands by his claim that the energy crisis can be resolved by the end of 2023.

“But it is not a time issue. It requires focused intervention.”

The minister highlighted four issues on which government and Eskom must focus to address the situation.

“We gave four issues that must be attended to if we want to achieve this,” he said.

“One is improving the electricity availability factor power station by power station. That is the first thing that we must focus on and invest in.”

Using the Matla, Kusile, and Tutuka Power Stations as examples, Mantashe said it isn’t viable to have power stations with an electricity availability factor (EAF) as low as 20%.

He said the second issue that must be addressed is emergency power procurement.

“Emergency procurement must be taken seriously. Eskom must not pretend to be having electricity when it does not.”

He also highlighted the rejection of the Karpowership project in South Africa, stating that it works elsewhere and there is no reason it shouldn’t work here.

“Three, import energy from neighbouring countries. Four, focus on the skills,” Mantashe added.

When confronted with Ramokgopa’s statement that, even with these measures in place, it would still be impossible to end load-shedding by the end of the year, Mantashe said it is technically possible.

“He has a responsibility now. I won’t venture into having an argument with him. He works there now,” the minister said.

“Technically, it is possible, but he must have insight on other things. Because it’s not just technical, it’s also the moral of the workforce, the commitment of the workforce, and many other things.”

However, he said this would depend on whether the EAF improves enough.

During a meeting of the African National Congress (ANC) National Electoral Committee (NEC), Ramokgopa told attendees that it is impossible to stop load-shedding by the end of 2023.

“The long and short of it is that load-shedding will still be with us even by the end of this calendar year,” the electricity minister said.

“But we will do everything possible to ensure that its intensity is not as severe, so that we get the South African economy going.”

It should be noted that Ramokgopa’s statement contradicts his earlier claims that load-shedding could be reduced to stage 3 by September 2023 and stopped by the end of the year.

This is according to feedback he reportedly gave to a special cabinet meeting convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa a few days earlier.

