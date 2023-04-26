Don’t ask me, ask Pravin Gordhan — André de Ruyter

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter confirmed that he reported the suspected involvement of two high-ranking officials in corruption that has crippled the state-owned power utility to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

However, he refused to name or otherwise identify the officials, essentially saying he felt his life would be in danger if he were to identify them.

De Ruyter was responding to questions from members of Parliament in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). He appeared via video link.

“Regarding the identity of the minister concerned, I think that this is a question which I would see falling within the ambit of potential security risks that could arise from such disclosure,” De Ruyter said.

“I, therefore, would direct, with respect, the committee to rather engage with the oversight minister.”

When asked whether he had informed Gordhan of the identities of the officials alleged to be involved in criminal activity at the power utility, De Ruyter confirmed that he and Dr Sydney Mufamadi were aware.

“Ask Minister Gordhan and Dr Mufamadi because they were informed. They are aware,” he said.

“As you know, I am not in a position where I have immunity. I, therefore, am unable to make any statement that could potentially put me at risk of any legal action, whether it be civil or criminal.”

He explained that this is because a “highly litigious environment” has risen around Eskom and De Ruyter’s tenure at the utility, making it unwise to put himself at risk.

When Scopa members offered to provide him immunity, De Ruyter said he still wouldn’t answer because his life would still be in danger.

De Ruyter’s appearance before Scopa comes after he made explosive allegations on E-tv’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen in February 2023.

During the interview, he revealed that he told an unnamed minister that a high-level ANC politician was complicit in the cartel activities.

“The minister looked at a senior official and said, ‘I guess that it was inevitable that it would come out anyway’, which suggests that this wasn’t news,” De Ruyter said.

A few days later, it was reported that the former CEO had informed Minister Gordhan about the suspected involvement of two cabinet members in organised crime and corruption at Eskom.

Eskom had reportedly initiated a private investigation due to a lack of support from law enforcement agencies.

When asked whether De Ruyter had confided the information with him, Gordhan said he detests corruption in all forms and that the Eskom board had to investigate De Ruyter’s claims.

He neither confirmed nor denied that De Ruyter had raised the allegations with him.