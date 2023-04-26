Eskom updates load-shedding schedule — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

After which, the power utility will implement varying stages, with the highest level to be implemented being Stage 4.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday. Thereafter, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility currently has 5,065MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,283MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service,” it said.

However, it noted that a generation unit each at the Camden and Duvha power stations was taken offline for repairs over the same period. It is also facing delays in returning other units to service.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal and two units each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

The load-shedding timetable for Wednesday, 26 April, to Sunday, 30 April 2023, is provided in the table below.