Best home battery brands in South Africa

Batteries are essential to most backup power systems, and Dyness, PylonTech, BYD, Shoto, HinaESS, and Hubble are among the best available to South African residents.

This is according to SolarAdvice marketing manager Sam Berrow, who told MyBroadband that lithium-ion batteries come highly recommended for several reasons.

Other solid brands include Freedom Won, Livoltek, and Tesla Powerwall.

“I highly recommend a Lithium-ion battery bank as they offer more bang for your buck with greater depth of discharge, more cycles, and no maintenance,” she said.

“They come in various sizes and mounting options, like wall or rack-mounted.”

She explained that, depending on the depth of discharge (DoD) of the battery, lithium-ion units offer between 4,000 and 6,000 cycles.

“Lithium-ion Batteries usually have a (DOD) depth of discharge from 80–100%,” said Berrow.

“This may influence the number of cycles, which is around 4,000–6,000 cycles for 90–100% and 6,000 cycles for 80% DOD.”

Regarding lithium-ion battery brands, Berrow listed several popular manufacturers whose products are available to South African customers.

“South Africans are big fans of the Dyness and PylonTech range because they are compatible with most solar inverters, and they are reliable,” she said.

“Other brands like BYD, Shoto, HinaESS and Hubble are also popular in South Africa due to their price point, scalability and performance.”

Berrow explained that it is important to consider the warranty offered by the battery manufacturer.

“Warranties are also essential. Popular brands offer 5–10 years, with some offering a 7-year standard warranty with the option of extending it to 10 years on registration of your batteries,” she said.

“I also recommend looking for positive reviews on a prospective battery and ensuring an excellent after-sales service is available should anything go wrong with your battery bank.”

She added that there aren’t any brands she would actively advise customers to avoid. However, Berrow highlighted the importance of researching a potential battery before deciding.

MyBroadband also asked other suppliers for feedback, but they didn’t comment by publication time.

Lithium-ion vs lead-acid batteries

There’s good reason for Berrow’s recommendation of lithium-ion batteries over lead-acid or gel units.

While lead-acid or gel batteries can be bought for a fraction of the price of lithium-ion units, this comes with significant drawbacks to consider.

Lead-acid and gel batteries have a significantly lower depth of discharge (DoD) — below which the battery’s capacity and health are severely impacted.

Lead-acid battery manufacturers advise that units aren’t discharged below 50% of their capacity, which means customers must double the battery capacity they need to meet their requirements.

They are also limited to significantly fewer charge-discharge cycles than lithium-ion variants.

According to GeeWiz, lithium-ion batteries are good for over 2,000 cycles, while lead-acid batteries generally only last 150–200 cycles.

While lead-acid batteries are suitable for stage 2 load-shedding and lower, their capacities will be depleted within a few months during more frequent rotational power cuts.

Some of the best battery brands available in South Africa are listed below.

Dyness

PylonTech

BYD

Shoto

HinaESS

Hubble

Freedom Won

Livoltek

Tesla Powerwall