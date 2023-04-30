Eskom CEO shortlist – Two candidates revealed

The City Press reports that Dan Marokane and Vally Padayachee are two of the five Eskom CEO candidates to be shortlisted for the vacant role.

Marokane previously worked for Eskom and was one of four Eskom managers suspended to make room for individuals heavily linked to the Guptas, like Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh.

He is a chemical engineer with a master’s degree in petroleum engineering and business administration and was responsible for getting Medupi’s first unit linked to the grid.

When he departed from Eskom, he worked independently as a consultant for two years before joining Tongaat Hulett — where he is currently its acting CEO.

Padayachee is an electrical engineer who also worked at Eskom in the past — from 1994 to 2001.

He was part of Eskom’s generation department and also served as the head of Johannesburg City Power.

Padaychee has played a key role in setting up load-shedding rules — both historically and for the revisions that are currently in progress.

Five-person shortlist

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana announced last week that Eskom had shortlisted five people for its vacant CEO role.

Previous CEO André de Ruyter announced in December 2022 that he would be vacating his role at the end of March 2023, but then left a month earlier following an explosive interview with Annika Larson on My Guest Tonight.

Concerns have been raised over differences between the job listing that De Ruyter answered in 2019 and the one posted this year.

For example, the newest job listing includes that the new CEO must “comply with Government policies”, which has been interpreted by some to signal that Eskom wants a pliant CEO.

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim is currently serving as acting CEO until a permanent appointment is made.