Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule

Eskom has published the load-shedding schedule for Sunday, 30 April, to Wednesday, 3 May.

Stage 3 load-shedding will occur throughout Sunday evening and will be reduced to Stage 1 on Monday morning.

The load-shedding schedules will then fluctuate between stages 2, 3, and 4 until the end of Wednesday, 3 May.

Eskom will provide further guidance regarding the load-shedding schedules for Thursday and beyond later in the week.

The full schedule is summarised in the table below:

Load-shedding schedule for 30 April–3 May 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 30 April 2023 Sunday Stage 1 Stage 3 1 May 2023 Monday Stage 1 Stage 3 2 May 2023 Tuesday Stage 2 Stage 4 3 May 2023 Wednesday Stage 2 Stage 4

Outages

Eskom noted that breakdowns are currently at 17,702MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance stands at 3,702MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Lethabo power stations was taken offline for repairs. There were delays in returning a unit each to service at Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, and Lethabo power stations.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

In the same period, a generating unit each at Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.”