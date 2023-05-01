Eskom increases load-shedding for the week – Up to stage 6 power cuts

Eskom has published a new load-shedding schedule that will be implemented immediately and will run until Thursday, 4 May 2023.
As part of this new schedule, South Africans will experience stage 6 load-shedding for significant portions of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
The updated load-shedding schedule for 1-4 May 2023 is below:
|Load-shedding schedule for 1–4 May 2023
|Date
|Day
|Day-time (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|1 May 2023
|Monday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|2 May 2023
|Tuesday
|Stage 4
|Stage 6
|3 May 2023
|Wednesday
|Stage 4
|Stage 6
|4 May 2023
|Thursday
|Stage 3
|Stage 5
Eskom said that up to stage 6 load-shedding is necessary because there have been delays in returning nine generating units to service.
This includes units at Arnot, Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Matla, and Tutuka power stations.
Breakdowns currently stand at 17,920MW of generating capacity, while a further 3,412MW is out of service due to planned maintenance.
“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.
The power provider also thanked South Africans who are using electricity sparingly to alleviate the pressure on the power system.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.