Best suburbs for home solar in South Africa

Kloof in KwaZulu-Natal has the highest solar generation potential of suburbs in South Africa as measured by Standard Bank’s LookSee platform. Atholl in Gauteng and Winston Park in KZN place second and third.

LookSee is a platform for homeowners offering information and services, including its Solar Score, launched in partnership with geospatial actuarial solutions provider Riskscape.

According to LookSee, Kloof has the potential to generate over 4,245 MWh per month using residential solar systems, with Atholl potentially producing 2,462 MWh per month and Winston Park producing 1,530 MWh per month.

With winter fast approaching and with it the expectation of higher stages of load-shedding, LookSee has established that the residential properties in 30 suburbs could generate 25 gigawatt-hours a month with rooftop solar.

While South Africa generally offers excellent conditions for solar power, the generation potential of each province, suburb and home could vary widely.

“A solar [power] system can only perform as efficiently as the conditions of the home allow,” said Looksee executive head Marc du Plessis.

“The Solar Score system has also enabled us to analyse the solar potential of various suburbs in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and identify how much electricity could be generated by various suburbs.”

LookSee’s Solar Score service generates a 3D grid of a home and assesses it against various solar performance factors such as roof direction, roof slope and area, and solar radiance.

It performs the calculation using only the user’s physical address.

It presents a Solar Score out of 100, including usable roof area, average sunlight days, potential electricity generation, and estimated savings on your electricity bill.

“The number and size of houses in a suburb obviously has a significant impact on the amount of solar power that can be generated,” Du Plessis said.

“However, Gauteng suburbs generally perform better on the solar generation scale. This is due to the level of photovoltaic emissions or solar irradiance lowering as you move away from the equator.”

Du Plessis said it is clear from the analysis that your home’s structure and where you live significantly impact how a solar power system will perform and the electricity you could expect to generate.

The LookSee Solar Score system covers major metros in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, and the Western Cape.

LookSee said work is underway to extend the coverage to all towns and cities in South Africa during 2023, as well as adding sectional title properties.

For the ranking in the table below, only residential suburbs containing 80 or more houses were used in the analysis.

No sectional title properties or agricultural-type suburbs were included.

Generation capacity is based on the maximum standard installation configuration.