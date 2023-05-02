Best suburbs for home solar in South Africa

2 May 2023

Kloof in KwaZulu-Natal has the highest solar generation potential of suburbs in South Africa as measured by Standard Bank’s LookSee platform. Atholl in Gauteng and Winston Park in KZN place second and third.

LookSee is a platform for homeowners offering information and services, including its Solar Score, launched in partnership with geospatial actuarial solutions provider Riskscape.

According to LookSee, Kloof has the potential to generate over 4,245 MWh per month using residential solar systems, with Atholl potentially producing 2,462 MWh per month and Winston Park producing 1,530 MWh per month.

With winter fast approaching and with it the expectation of higher stages of load-shedding, LookSee has established that the residential properties in 30 suburbs could generate 25 gigawatt-hours a month with rooftop solar.

While South Africa generally offers excellent conditions for solar power, the generation potential of each province, suburb and home could vary widely.

“A solar [power] system can only perform as efficiently as the conditions of the home allow,” said Looksee executive head Marc du Plessis.

“The Solar Score system has also enabled us to analyse the solar potential of various suburbs in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and identify how much electricity could be generated by various suburbs.”

LookSee’s Solar Score service generates a 3D grid of a home and assesses it against various solar performance factors such as roof direction, roof slope and area, and solar radiance.

It performs the calculation using only the user’s physical address.

It presents a Solar Score out of 100, including usable roof area, average sunlight days, potential electricity generation, and estimated savings on your electricity bill.

“The number and size of houses in a suburb obviously has a significant impact on the amount of solar power that can be generated,” Du Plessis said.

“However, Gauteng suburbs generally perform better on the solar generation scale. This is due to the level of photovoltaic emissions or solar irradiance lowering as you move away from the equator.”

Du Plessis said it is clear from the analysis that your home’s structure and where you live significantly impact how a solar power system will perform and the electricity you could expect to generate.

The LookSee Solar Score system covers major metros in Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, and the Western Cape.

LookSee said work is underway to extend the coverage to all towns and cities in South Africa during 2023, as well as adding sectional title properties.

For the ranking in the table below, only residential suburbs containing 80 or more houses were used in the analysis.

No sectional title properties or agricultural-type suburbs were included.

Generation capacity is based on the maximum standard installation configuration.

Suburb Name Province Megawatt-hours per day Megawatt-hours per month
Kloof KwaZulu-Natal 142 MWh 4,246 MWh
Atholl Gauteng 82 MWh 2,462 MWh
Winston Park KwaZulu-Natal 51 MWh 1,530 MWh
Oaklands Gauteng 41 MWh 1,226 MWh
La Montagne Gauteng 38 MWh 1,155 MWh
Hillcrest KwaZulu-Natal 37 MWh 1,103 MWh
Sandhurst Gauteng 37 MWh 1,100 MWh
Alberante Gauteng 33 MWh 982 MWh
Bel Ombre Western Cape 33 MWh 977 MWh
Dunkeld Gauteng 30 MWh 888 MWh
Ronaldskloof KwaZulu-Natal 28 MWh 831 MWh
Silverhurst Western Cape 28 MWh 827 MWh
Windsor East Gauteng 25 MWh 758 MWh
Chelmsfordville KwaZulu-Natal 23 MWh 696 MWh
Constantia Heights Western Cape 22 MWh 666 MWh
Belle Constantia Western Cape 20 MWh 591 MWh
Alphen Western Cape 19 MWh 556 MWh
Duxberry Gauteng 17 MWh 504 MWh
Blair Atholl Golf Estate Gauteng 16 MWh 484 MWh
Beverley Gardens Gauteng 16 MWh 465 MWh
Vygeboom Western Cape 14 MWh 429 MWh
Kleve Hill Park Gauteng 14 MWh 411 MWh
Crestholme KwaZulu-Natal 13 MWh 400 MWh
Belvedere KwaZulu-Natal 12 MWh 355 MWh
Glenadrienne 1 Gauteng 11 MWh 335 MWh
Valeriedene Gauteng 11 MWh 326 MWh
Morninghill Gauteng 11 MWh 318 MWh
Observatory Gauteng 10 MWh 309 MWh
Everton H C KwaZulu-Natal 10 MWh 305 MWh
Huis-En-Bos Western Cape 9 MWh 261 MWh

