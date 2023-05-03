Energy expert Ted Blom has died

The family of energy expert Ted Blom announced on Wednesday that he has passed away.

Blom was a colourful and controversial commentator on South Africa’s ongoing electricity crisis.

Often incisive and always thought-provoking, Blom’s perspective on the energy sector will be sorely missed.

“It is with deep sadness and heartache that we inform family, friends, colleagues and the public of the passing of Ted Blom,” a post on his Facebook page states.

“As a man of honour, dignity and strong principles, he dedicated his life to both loving his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa.”

Blom was diagnosed with cancer but had publicly announced that he was in remission.

“Very blessed to be receiving a second chance — life will NEVER be the same again — ready to give back to the best of my ability,” his Twitter profile states.

An active social media user, like many of South Africa’s prolific industry commentators, Blom last posted to his Twitter and Facebook pages on 24 April.

He is survived by his wife and children.

“He was a great father filled with love for his wife and children, always providing and protecting,” his family wrote on Facebook.

“We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements, and success and passion for those around him.”

The family invited everyone who knew Blom to join a live-streamed memorial service that will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, 13 May 2023.