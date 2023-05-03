The Kriel Regional Court in Mpumalanga has ordered a former Eskom employee to pay back R513,630 that he stole from the utility while working as an accountant at the Kriel Power Station.

An investigation by Eskom in 2012 found that the employee — Sifiso Jacob Masina — created invoices and submitted them for payment for work that was never done.

“The money was channelled through the suppliers and was withdrawn as cash from the accounts of Lutshala CC and Mandlenkosi CC, of which he had direct control,” Eskom said.

Masina resigned from Eskom with immediate effect on 27 November 2012, pending a disciplinary process after a forensic investigation into financial misconduct had been concluded.

He was subsequently found guilty on all charges of financial misconduct during a disciplinary hearing held in his absence on 7 December 2012.

Eskom registered a case of fraud with the South African Police Service during the same month.

Masina finally got his day in court nearly ten years later, pleading guilty to the charges on 20 July 2022.

Just over ten months later, on 26 April 2023, the court sentenced Masina to eight years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, on the condition that he repay Eskom.

Masina must immediately pay R30,000 to Eskom and make 48 instalments of R10,000 a month until 1 April 2027 to settle the remaining balance.

Eskom said it was disappointed that someone in a position of trust defrauded the organization and welcomed the court’s “landmark ruling”.

“The organization continues to improve its internal controls to prevent incidents such as this from reoccurring,” Eskom stated.

