Eskom has announced that it will not decrease load-shedding on Thursday as planned and will instead maintain its alternating schedule of stage 4 and stage 6 power cuts.

The state-owned power utility said on Monday that it hoped to alternate between stage 3 and stage 5 on Thursday.

“Breakdowns are currently at 18,972MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,222MW,” Eskom said.

Over the past 24 hours, Camden and Tutuka power stations lost a generating unit each due to breakdowns.

“The delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” stated Eskom.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

Eskom thanked those using electricity sparingly and asked that people switch off their geysers between 17:00 and 21:00 in the evenings.

The load-shedding schedule until Friday is summarised below.