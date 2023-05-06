Eskom increases weekend load-shedding

Eskom has increased its planned day-time load-shedding for Saturday, 6 May 2023.

“Due to the further breakdown of generating units in the early hours of the morning, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00 this morning until 16:00,” Eskom said.

The abrupt change was announced just before 03:00 AM on Saturday morning.

The utility had originally planned to rotate between stage 3 day-time load-shedding and stage 4 evening load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday.

It is unclear whether the breakdowns would also result in increased load-shedding after 16:00, or if the planned stage 4 load-shedding will remain as is.

Eskom said it would publish a further update as soon as there were any significant changes.

Should the rest of the planned schedule for the coming days remain as previously communicated, the table below shows the stages of load-shedding that will be implemented.