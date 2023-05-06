Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced stage 5 rotational power cuts until further notice.

The state-owned power utility said it needs to escalate the level of load-shedding after relying heavily on emergency reserves.

“This is necessary following the failure of five generating units: three from Medupi power station and two from Duvha power station,” Eskom said.

“Three of these units have since been returned to service today. However, Eskom has had to rely extensively on emergency reserves which now need to be replenished before Monday.”

Eskom’s latest last-minute adjustment to its load-shedding schedule comes after it announced an increase to stage 4 load-shedding for Saturday at just before 03:00 this morning.

It had originally planned to rotate between stage 3 day-time load-shedding and stage 4 evening load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday.

Eskom’s head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo, warned on Friday that the utility and South Africa face a tough winter due to the lack of generating capacity.

Nxumalo said this is the first winter Eskom will enter with its Koeberg nuclear power station completely offline. Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) is also significantly lower than in previous years.

“We are going through this winter without a unit at Koeberg, which is something that is a first for us in generation,” Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said the amount of unavailable capacity would make this winter extremely difficult.

However, he said they are receiving a lot of support from various ministers and other stakeholders through the National Energy Crisis Committee.

Eskom identified eight of its most problematic power stations, six of which it said had contributed approximately 63% — 10,362MW — of the total unplanned capability loss factor (UCLF).

The eight problematic power stations that Eskom has singled out are:

Arnot

Duvha

Kendal

Kriel

Kusile

Majuba

Matla

Tutuka

“These eight stations contribute ∼11,300MW of the unplanned load losses, based on the average UCLF of ∼14,700MW,” Eskom said.

The utility noted that boiler, turbine, draught plant, gas cleaning, and mill equipment failures were the main contributing factors to the unplanned outages.

