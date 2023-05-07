Eskom announces all-day stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 6 from 16:00 on Sunday, 7 May 2023, and expects to continue implementing this level of power cuts throughout the coming week.

The utility said the increased load-shedding was due to the failure of additional power-generating units and the delay in returning other units to service.

At the time of its statement, Eskom had an astounding 23,857MW of total generating capacity unavailable, among the highest levels of outages yet.

19,333MW was unavailable due to breakdowns, while planned maintenance outages stood at 4,524MW.

While Eskom had returned three generation units to service at the Duvha, Lethabo, and Medupi power stations since Saturday morning, three units at Majuba, Medupi, and Tutuka broke down.

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continued to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The increase in load-shedding comes after Eskom had initially planned to rotate between stage 3 and stage 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

However, by Saturday afternoon, load-shedding had already changed to stage 5, which will now increase to stage 6 at 16:00 on Sunday.