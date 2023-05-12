What’s Next — Hohm Energy’s Matthew Cruise on the role of solar energy in South Africa

In this episode of What’s Next, Matthew Cruise — Hohm Energy’s Head of Business Intelligence and Public Relations — talks about the role of solar energy in South Africa.

Cruise is an energy expert who worked for Eskom for 11 years. During this time, he held multiple positions, including Engineering Project Manager, Integration Specialist, and Energy Specialist.

He joined Hohm Energy at the beginning of 2022 as the Lead Campaign Manager before taking on his current role in December 2022.

Cruise holds a BSc Honours in Mechatronics Engineering from the University of Cape Town and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand.

He also completed an MBA in Management Consulting and Entrepreneurship, with a dissertation titled “Eskom: Too Big To Fail, or Necessitated Change?”

Cruise is passionate about solving the world’s problems and is interested in how the latest technologies can be used to develop sustainable solutions.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview with Aki Anastasiou, Cruise talks about the role Hohm Energy is playing in South Africa’s move to using more solar power.

Cruise then explains why South Africans should choose Hohm Energy to help them achieve their solar goals — including how it only works with the best and most reputable brands and businesses in the sector.

He also provides his views on whether solar power can solve South Africa’s power crisis, and unpacks the common misconceptions about the technology.

Cruise concludes by discussing the financial packages Hohm Energy facilitates through its platform to ensure South Africans can afford a good solar power solution.

The full What’s Next interview with Matthew Cruise is below.