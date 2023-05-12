Eskom plans less load-shedding this weekend — here is the timetable

Eskom plans to reduce load-shedding to as low as stage 3 over the weekend, due to lower anticipated demand.

The current implementation of stage 6 is scheduled to continue over Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

From 05:00 on Saturday, 13 May 2023, Eskom plans to reduce load-shedding to stage 3 for 11 hours.

At 16:00 on Saturday, it anticipates increasing load-shedding to stage 5 until 05:00 on Sunday, 14 May 2023.

Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00 on Sunday, before stage 6 load-shedding makes a return for the evening and early morning period.

On Monday, Eskom is aiming to implement stage 4 load-shedding.

Eskom said it would publish another load-shedding update as soon as any significant changes occurred.

At the time of its statement, Eskom’s generating fleet had 18,713MW offline due to breakdowns and 3,222MW capacity unavailable for planned maintenance.

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kriel and Lethabo power stations have returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal and Matla power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.”

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule from Friday, 12 May 2023, until Monday, 15 May 2023.