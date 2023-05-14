Eskom to increase load-shedding — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 6 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 14 May 2023, until 05:00 on Monday, 15 May.

After that, power cuts will alternate between Stages 4 and 6 until further notice.

“As previously communicated, Stage 3 load-shedding is currently underway until 16:00 this afternoon,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday, while Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Monday.”

“This pattern of Stage 4 load-shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and Stage 6 load-shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated daily until further notice,” it added.

The power utility said it has 3,987MW of generating capacity offline for maintenance, with a further 18,016MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

While Eskom brought a generation unit back online at Kriel Power Station, two other units at the station and one at Matla Power Station broke down.

“In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” it added.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

The power utility said it would publish an update to the load-shedding schedule as soon as any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding timetable from Sunday, 14 May, until further notice is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 12–15 May 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 14 May 2023 Sunday Stage 3* Stage 6 15 May 2023 Monday Stage 4 Stage 6 16 May 2023 Tuesday Stage 4 Stage 6 17 May 2023 Wednesday Stage 4 Stage 6 *Eskom suspended load-shedding at 00:53 on Sunday, 14 May. It then implemented Stage 3 load-shedding from 07:45.

