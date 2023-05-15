Cold weather forces stage 6 load-shedding change — here is the new schedule

Eskom will implement stage 6 load-shedding an hour earlier than anticipated due to cold weather driving up electricity demand.

In addition, the failure of two unspecified generating units, one of which has since been returned to service, further contributed to capacity shortages.

Stage 6 load-shedding will now be implemented at 15:00 on Monday, 15 May 2023, instead of 16:00, as previously planned.

“Eskom will communicate another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” the utility said. “We appeal that non-essential appliances be switched off.”

Eskom added that the load-shedding schedule for the rest of the week would remain as previously announced.

The table below summarises the planned load-shedding from Monday, 15 May 2023, until Wednesday, 17 May 2023.

Load-shedding schedule for 15–17 May 2023 Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 15 May 2023 Monday Stage 4 (until 15:00) Stage 6 (from 15:00) 16 May 2023 Tuesday Stage 4 Stage 6 17 May 2023 Wednesday Stage 4 Stage 6

