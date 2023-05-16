Eskom ends Durban’s load-shedding exemption

Eskom has ended Durban’s load-shedding relief after the catastrophic floods in April 2022, with the eThekwini Municipality announcing it would revert to regular load-shedding schedules from 25 May 2023, East Coast Radio confirmed.

Following the deadly floods, Durban was exempted from load-shedding for some time while it repaired critical electricity and water infrastructure.

Months later, it was put onto a schedule where rotational power cuts would only take effect from stage 4 or higher.

“eThekwini Municipality can confirm that following discussions with Eskom, the City’s load-shedding schedule is being revised, and a new schedule will be effective from 25 May,” eThekwini Municipality said in a statement.

“While the City’s infrastructure is not yet repaired to pre-flood levels, the City acknowledges the country’s need to reduce the load to protect the national grid.”

However, eThekwini Municipality notes that some areas are still battling to repair flood damage. Therefore, these specific substations can’t be switched off as that would pose a significant risk to residents and infrastructure.

“The City is finalising the amended load-shedding schedule, and this will be shared with the public as soon as it is ready,” it added.

Durban’s new load-shedding schedule has also seen the amendment of suburban block allocations.

eThekwini Municipality urged customers to check their suburbs against their new block numbers once the schedule goes live.

Some blocks will only experience load-shedding from stage 7 and upwards. However, the municipality specified that these blocks include areas with a “large industrial component”.

“Areas with a large industrial component have been allocated to Blocks 17 to 20 and will be shut off from stage 7 upwards for a duration of four hours at a time,” it said.

“This is expected to limit the impact of load-shedding on production.”