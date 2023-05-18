Eskom announces reduced load-shedding — here’s the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 5 load-shedding from 16:00 on Thursday, 18 May 2023, after which a reduced load-shedding schedule will take effect for the weekend.

According to the timetable, load-shedding will drop as low as stage 3 on Saturday, 20 May, and stage 1 on Sunday, 21 May.

“Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Friday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented over the weekend.”

The power utility said offline generation capacity has decreased, with 3,369MW offline for planned maintenance and a further 16,369MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Matla power station has returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, another generation unit at Matla power station was taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said it faces delays in returning a unit each at the Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, and Matla power stations and two units at Tutuka.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” it added.

The load-shedding timetable for Thursday, 18 May, to Sunday, 21 May, is provided in the table below.