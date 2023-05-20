Frankfort solar power provider is lying, says Eskom

Eskom has hit back at a private power producer in the Free State for “misleading the public” by accusing Eskom of blocking it from using its 3.7MWp solar plant’s full capacity.

The spat between the two entities began after the Johannesburg High Court ruled that Rural Maintenance, which supplies private solar-generated power to Frankfort’s Mafube Municipality, was not allowed to implement less load-shedding than the rest of the country.

That came after the company had implemented “voiding”, where it exempted the town from load-shedding or implemented reduced load-shedding during certain times of the day when its electricity supply exceeded demand.

Rural Maintenance approached the court with an urgent application to restrain Eskom from taking control of the municipality point of connection and interfering in the town’s electricity supply, pending the outcome of a dispute hearing at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The court dismissed the application based on the power producer not having the authority to act on behalf of the municipality. Mafube failed or declined to provide an affidavit stating Rural Maintenance may litigate on its behalf.

Rural Maintenance said it started switching off parts of its solar farms after the ruling. In essence, “dumping” perfectly good electricity during an energy crisis.

Eskom’s latest response comes after Newsroom Afrika interviewed Rural Maintenance CEO Chris Bosch on Thursday.

The utility reiterated its previous statement that Rural Maintenace lacked the capacity to implement voiding.

“Simply put, if their generation was enough for their demand, Frankfort would be off-grid and thus would not be affected by any load-shedding,” Eskom stated.

“We welcome the use of electricity from independent power producers that can assist in alleviating load-shedding.”

“What we require from Rural Maintenance as a responsible participant in the national grid, is that they comply with the requirements of the Loadshedding Code of Practise in order to protect the national electricity network in the interest of the country as a whole.

The utility also took issue with Rural Maintenance’s claims that it was now forced to dump excess electricity and was not allowed to sell back into the grid.

“Assuming their dumping claim is also true, we met with Rural Maintenance twice in May and presented them with our standard offer,” Eskom said.

“This entails that we wish to buy any excess electricity generated by their plant.”

According to Bosch, Eskom had only told Rural Maintenance that it was just starting to investigate the possibility of buying electricity from the company.

“We hope that this will be done before the end of the year. But at least there have been positive developments on that front,” said Bosch.

The normal load profile debacle

Bosch said the Frankfort solar power plant could produce 3.9MWp on a good day, while the town’s peak demand was around 6MW.

Eskom’s previous explanation was that this was the reason why the town still had to implement load-shedding.

“Even during daytime hours when the plant is running at optimal operation, a portion of the town’s electricity requirements are still supplied by Eskom,” it stated.

While the City of Cape Town is allowed to reduce load-shedding stages due to the extra capacity of its Steenbras Hydro Pumped Storage facility, that station’s capacity does not factor into the municipality’s regular load profile.

“Where a municipality or metropolitan municipality has embedded generation, and such generation is not already included in the normal load profile of the municipality, such generation may be used to reduce the load reduction required under emergencies,” Eskom explained.

“In the case of Frankfort, the generation is already included as part of the normal load profile, and as such, the generation cannot be offset against load-shedding.”

However, Rural Maintenance has taken issue with Eskom’s method for measuring the normal load profile.

“Rural has submitted actual measured figures indicating that when voiding is in operation, the load on the Eskom system is actually reduced,” it explained in notes from a meeting with Eskom on 5 May 2023.

“Eskom has advised that this is immaterial as they are only concerned with the instantaneous load at the time of a further deterioration in generation capacity.”

“At that time, they want everyone to reduce load regardless of the fact that this will result in unfair treatment to those communities that have made a plan to reduce their impact on Eskom.”

“In other words, instead of raising the load-shedding stage, those communities who have already assisted themselves and Eskom, are expected to share an even heavier load-shedding burden.”

The company said this meant that any measures that municipalities or communities took to help protect themselves from Eskom’s system constraints were “wholly discounted”.

“This means that such proactive municipalities or communities are knowingly discriminated against under the guise of ‘all load needing to be shed has to be done on an equitable basis instantaneously as required’,” Rural Maintenance said.