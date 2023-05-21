Eskom publishes this week’s load-shedding schedule – Up to stage 5 power cuts

Eskom has published its load-shedding schedule for the upcoming week, which will include up to stage 5 power cuts.

The state-owned power utility will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday morning.

From 05:00 to 16:00 on Monday, it will run stage 3 load-shedding; and stage 5 load-shedding between 16:00 and 05:00 the following morning.

This schedule will continue until further notice and is summarised in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 21 May 2023 until further notice Date Day Day-time (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 21 May 2023 Sunday Stage 1 Stage 4 22 May 2023 Monday Stage 3 Stage 5 23 May 2023 Tuesday Stage 3 Stage 5 Alternating stage 3/5 until further notice

Breakdowns at Eskom power plants

Eskom said the grid is constrained because a generation unit at Duvha Power Station was taken out of service due to a breakdown, and there have also been delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Tutuka, and Hendrina power stations.

Total breakdowns amount to 16,486MW of generating capacity, and a further 3,817MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.