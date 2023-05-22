What’s Next — Anker experts discuss the brand’s best load-shedding products

In this episode of What’s Next, Anker experts Lorraine Gillesen and Chantelle Batty discuss the brand’s best load-shedding products.

Lorraine Gillesen is the Anker National Sales Manager at Premium Brand Distributors.

She has over 20 years of experience in IT hardware sales, business development, and channel management across different market verticals.

Gillesen has an innovative approach to sales, with a proven track record in increasing brand awareness, coverage, and growth – while driving up sales.

Chantelle Batty is the Anker Product and Procurement Manager at Premium Brand Distributors.

Batty is responsible for selecting products within the Anker range and its subcategories that are globally relevant, feature-rich, and meet the needs and requirements of local consumers.

Her biggest strengths are understanding what benefits a product can offer a customer and analysing data to make informed business decisions.

Batty has extensive experience in direct sales and marketing, including over four years in brand and inventory management at SMD Technologies.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Gillesen and Batty begin by unpacking the key procurement and sales trends they have observed with Anker’s energy products.

They then discuss Anker’s PowerHouse range — which comprises 200W, 500W, and 1,500W power stations.

The experts explain which products suit which types of users, and why Anker power stations are so impressive.

They also unpack Anker’s solar panel range, which can be used to charge its PowerHouse products.

Finally, Gillesen and Batty tell viewers where they can purchase these products to protect themselves against load-shedding.

Watch the full What’s Next interview with Lorraine Gillesen and Chantelle Batty below.