Eskom increases load-shedding as three generating units break down

Eskom has announced that it needs to implement stage 4 load-shedding for Tuesday’s daytime power cuts instead of stage 3.

This is due to the breakdown of a unit each at the Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations.

“Eskom is working on returning these units to service,” the state-owned power utility said.

Yesterday, Eskom said it planned to implement an alternating schedule of stage 3 load-shedding during the day and stage 5 at night.

Stage 4 will now be implemented from 05:00 to 16:00 tomorrow, after which Eskom said it plans to return to its previously communicated schedule.

The table below summarizes Eskom’s current load-shedding schedule, incorporating the newly-announced change.