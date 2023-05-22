Eskom increases load-shedding as three generating units break down

Eskom has announced that it needs to implement stage 4 load-shedding for Tuesday’s daytime power cuts instead of stage 3.
This is due to the breakdown of a unit each at the Arnot, Majuba and Medupi power stations.
“Eskom is working on returning these units to service,” the state-owned power utility said.
Yesterday, Eskom said it planned to implement an alternating schedule of stage 3 load-shedding during the day and stage 5 at night.
Stage 4 will now be implemented from 05:00 to 16:00 tomorrow, after which Eskom said it plans to return to its previously communicated schedule.
The table below summarizes Eskom’s current load-shedding schedule, incorporating the newly-announced change.
|Load-shedding schedule for 22 May 2023 until further notice
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|22 May 2023
|Monday
|Stage 3 (Completed)
|Stage 5 (Ongoing)
|23 May 2023
|Tuesday
|Stage 4
|Stage 5
|24 May 2023
|Wednesday
|Stage 3
|Stage 5
|Alternating stage 3/5 until further notice
