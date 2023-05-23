Eskom escalates daytime load-shedding until further notice — here is the updated timetable

Eskom has announced that its daytime load-shedding schedule will now be stage 4 until further notice.

This comes after the state-owned power utility said on Sunday it planned to implement an alternating schedule of stage 3 and stage 5 load-shedding this week.

Last night it announced that today’s daytime load-shedding would run at stage 4 instead of stage 3.

It hoped to return to stage 3 load-shedding at 05:00 on Wednesday, but Eskom has now said this will not be possible.

It will now run an alternating schedule of stage 4 and stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.

“Breakdowns are currently at 18,177MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2,629MW,” Eskom said.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

The delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, Tutuka, and two generating units at Hendrina power stations continue to add to its capacity constraints.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” Eskom assured.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.”

The table below summarizes Eskom’s load-shedding schedule until further notice.

Load-shedding schedule for 23 May 2023 until further notice Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 23 May 2023 Tuesday Stage 4 Stage 5 24 May 2023 Wednesday Stage 4 Stage 5 Alternating stage 4/5 until further notice

Now read: Mantashe ready for new legal fights against powerships