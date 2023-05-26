Eskom’s weekend load-shedding timetable revealed

Eskom has published its planned load-shedding schedule for the coming weekend, with bad news for those that had hoped for significant relief from the rotational power cuts.

The utility will implement stage 5 load-shedding over most of the period, only dropping to stage 2, stage 3, and stage 4 at certain times.

Following the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding until 16:00 on Friday, 26 May 2023, Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 5 until 05:00 on Saturday, 27 May 2023.

The following 11 hours will see a drop to stage 3, after which stage 5 will resume at 16:00. This is planned to be in effect until 05:00 on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Eskom will then reduce load-shedding to its lowest level for the weekend — stage 2 — until 16:00.

Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until at least 05:00 in the morning on Monday, 29 May 2023.

Over 20,000MW of capacity unavailable

At the time of publishing its weekend load-shedding timetable, Eskom’s unplanned generating unit breakdowns contributed to 17,392MW of capacity shortages.

An additional 2,940MW was unavailable due to planned maintenance.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Kriel power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden and two generating units at Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

“Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints.”

The table below shows Eskom’s planned load-shedding stages until Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Load-shedding schedule for 26—28 May 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening (16:00–05:00) 26 May 2023 Friday Stage 4 Stage 5 27 May 2023 Saturday Stage 3 Stage 5 28 May 2023 Sunday Stage 2 Stage 4

