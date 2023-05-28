Eskom increases load-shedding — here is the latest timetable

Eskom will implement stage 5 night-time and stage 4 day-time load-shedding until further notice.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the power utility announced its unplanned breakdowns amounted to 18,144MW of generating capacity.

A further 3,427MW was offline due to planned maintenance.

The total outages stood at 21,571MW, over 1,200MW more than what was unavailable around the same time on Friday.

While Eskom had returned generating units at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and Palmiet power stations to service over the past 24 hours, units at Matla and Tutuka power stations were taken down due to breakdowns.

Furthermore, the delay in returning to service a unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matimba, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations added to the current capacity constraints.

The result is that Eskom will be implementing stage 5 from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday instead of the stage 4 it had previously planned.

Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be in effect from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 5 from 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday.

That pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule from 28 to 30 May 2023.