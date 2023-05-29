Back to stage 6 — Eskom announces increased load-shedding

Eskom has announced a return to stage 6 rotational power cuts after delays in returning ten generating units to service.

Stage 6 load-shedding will begin at 16:00 on Monday and run until 05:00 on Tuesday.

After that, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Breakdowns are currently at 18,751MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2,407MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina and Kendal power stations were returned to service.

In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom stated.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently , including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load-shedding.”