Why fibre breaks can take longer to fix during load-shedding

Fibre operators’ support teams can be heavily impacted by load-shedding, resulting in fibre break fixes taking longer than expected.

This is according to Evotel general manager Bradley Bekker, who added that while fibre network operators (FNOs) have found ways to bypass some load-shedding hurdles, they still face significant challenges.

“Our after-sales support can be affected by load-shedding in a number of ways, but like most other companies, we have found ways around these hurdles to make sure service levels are maintained,” said Bekker.

He explained that confirming breaks on individual lines during power cuts is challenging and can result in extended downtime.

“While our network is supported by redundant measures for both power and the fibre lines themselves, isolating breaks within our networks can, unfortunately, take longer than normal during load-shedding,” he said.

“This is because, while clients’ lines are off due to a lack of power, confirming breaks on individual lines is more difficult, which extends downtime.”

The challenges extend beyond just isolating and confirming breaks.

“Confirming resolution on damaged lines can also be a challenge, which makes the progress of damaged lines difficult to convey,” said Bekker.

He added that increasing reliance on backup measures could also lead to higher maintenance costs.

Bekker explained that Evotel’s maintenance teams often rely on cellular connectivity, which can be influenced when towers go offline or become congested.

“Our teams also often work late into the night, and long periods of darkness do place their safety at risk as criminal elements are more comfortable moving around during the cover of darkness that load-shedding provides,” he added.

Regarding Evotel’s network builds, Bekker said load-shedding hadn’t had any real impact as its networks are passive.

“The networks are passive and don’t rely on electricity to build or function,” said Bekker.

“Power only needs to be present at either end of the connection, i.e., our PoP (point-of-presence) and the client’s house.”

“Our PoPs are all supported by backup power to ensure that our networks do not drop during load-shedding,” he added.

However, he noted that the equipment used by Evotel’s teams, including compressors and visual faultfinders, must be supported by on-site batteries and generators to ensure the network build isn’t slowed.

In February 2023, Wireless Access Providers’ Association (WAPA) executive management committee member Paul Colmer warned that higher stages of load-shedding present a challenge for fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business providers.

“It’s actually also not a problem just with the cellular networks, but if you look outside of the metros, especially on the old Telkom exchanges, they are collapsing as well now,” he said.

“The older exchanges don’t have enough power to survive stage 6 anymore.”

Colmer said these old Telkom exchanges have fibre feeding the local fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business networks.

